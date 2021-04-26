Pearl Myers

NORTHFIELD — Pearl Olive Myers, 88, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 at her home.
Pearl Olive Gunderson was born on July 21, 1932 to Paula (Shirley) and Olaf Gunderson. She grew up on a dairy farm in Eureka Township attending a rural school nearby and was baptized and confirmed at Christiania Lutheran Free Church. She graduated from high school at Oak Grove Lutheran High School in Fargo, ND. After two years at Augsburg College, she was employed in the test kitchen at Pillsbury. She married Art Myers and moved to Arizona. They had two sons, Michael, and David. Following a divorce, she returned to MN to live on her parents' farm. She lived the approximately past 30 years in Northfield.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Highview Lutheran Church Cemetery, 26690 Highview Avenue, rural Farmington. Pastor Michael Mandsager will preside. Family and friends are invited for coffee and fellowship in the Highview Church Celebration Center immediately following the service.