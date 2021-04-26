NORTHFIELD / CASTLE ROCK — Lee Bremer, a long time resident of Castle Rock, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Three Links Care Center, where he lived for seven years.
Lee was born October 8, 1945, to Clarence J. and Edna Bremer. He was baptized on October 21, 1945, and confirmed in the Lutheran Church on March 22, 1959. He graduated from Fairmont High School, Fairmont, MN, in 1963. In high school he was active in Future Farmers of America and the FBI Club.
He enlisted in the US Navy on December 10, 1965, and was honorably discharged on December 9, 1971. While in the Navy he obtained as Associate Degree in Science from San Diego City College in Airframe and Aircraft Power Plant Mechanics in 1969.
He obtained his Radio Telephone Operator License, second class, in 1976 and kept it active until 1986. He worked for many years at Northwest Orient Airlines in maintenance of the aircraft. He also sold agricultural supplies and services in Dakota County.
Interment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.