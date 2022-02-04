NORTHFIELD — Roselitha "Rose" Dougherty, age 75, of Northfield, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Rose was born the daughter of Alfred and Deloris (Roeder) Odden on November 21, 1946, in Graceville, Minnesota. She was raised in rural Clinton, Minnesota and attended and graduated from high school. Rose worked various jobs throughout her life including a cook at a restaurant in Morris, bus driver, and cashier at BP gas station in Northfield. She was married to Carl Dougherty in 1999 at Trinity Lutheran Church and the couple made their home in Northfield.
Rose enjoyed camping, gardening, canning and baking.
She is survived by her husband Carl; her children Debbie Shepersky of Wasilla, AK, Julie (James) Kisgen-Nyberg of Rochester, Allen Kisgen of Kensington, Sheryl Rother of Clinton; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson; her siblings Linda, Joe, Alfred, DeLois, Mary Lou, and Ervin. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Gerald, Dick, Jeannie, Charles, Janette; and a daughter-in-law Shannon Kisgen.
Funeral services will be at Bierman Funeral Home on Sunday, February 6, 2022, beginning at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date at Butterfield Cemetery in Butterfield, Minnesota. biermanfuneralhome.com.
