ELKO — Horace "Tip" Demontigny, age 80, of Elko, passed away in his home Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Tip was born the son of Emil and Doveline (Patnoude) Demontigny on February 1, 1941, in Belcourt, North Dakota. Following high school, he attended college in Grand Forks where he learned the trade of welding. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Cavalier in Belcourt. The couple traveled the country and settled in the Wahpeton/Breckenridge area. They then moved to California before coming to South Saint Paul in 1992 where he worked as a cook for West Publishing in Eagan. From there he retired. They lived in Webster for 20 years and recently moved to Elko.
Tip was well liked, and people gravitated to him for his sense of humor and friendliness. Every Saturday, Tip and his grandson, Darren, went to the races in Elko and later watched him race. Darren and his grandpa had a strong bond. Tip's happiest day of his life was when he became a great grandpa. He loved his family.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy; two daughters; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a brother; and a sister.
Visitation will be held at Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 7:00.