NORTHFIELD — Richard "Dick" Viken, 97, of Northfield, passed away on Sunday evening, December 5, 2021, at Parkview East of the Northfield Retirement Community.
Richard James Viken was born on November 6, 1924, to Frederick and Esther (Gilbertson) Viken in Stoughton, WI. His family moved to Janesville, WI, where he grew up and graduated from Janesville High School. Although he was a city boy, his experiences on his uncles' farms gave him a desire to own his own farm someday.
Dick enlisted in the U.S. Navy on January 11, 1943, and served during World War II, including the landings at D-Day, southern France, and Italy. His three years in the Navy also gave him an attitude of gratitude each day. He was honorably discharged on January 31, 1946.
He attended the U of M on the G.I Bill and earned his associate degree before becoming a "Floor Manager" at Dayton's Department Store. While working at Dayton's he met Beverly Olson. They were married on March 31, 1951. Their love affair continued for 60 years. After marrying Bev, Dick went back to the U of M and earned his bachelor's degree in education. After graduating they moved to Amery, WI where Dick taught for 9 years.
In the early 60's they moved to Northfield and bought a small 40-acre farm north of town where they raised their family, along with a delightful bevy of animals and bountiful gardens. Dick was a beloved teacher at Longfellow Elementary School, Greenvale Park School and Northfield Jr. High for many years, and earned his master's degree before retiring from teaching in 1979. He then shifted his career focus to positions with the City of Northfield and the Northfield Public Library.
Dick and Bev were enthusiastic about gardening together throughout their lives and after retiring, travelled much of the United States, exploring national and state parks, and visiting historic sites. They were active members of Bethel Lutheran Church for nearly 50 years. Dick and Bev included their Bethel family and the staff at the NRC as many of their dearest friends.
Dick is survived by his children, Richard Jr. (Mary) of Bloomington, IN, Tom of Rochester, MN, Julie (Steve) Cameron of Minneapolis, MN, and Matt (Michelle) of Dennison, MN; and grandchildren, Jon and Nils.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Beverly (2013).
A memorial service for Dick will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Northfield.