Johanna Lantis

NORTHFIELD — Johanna Marlene Lantis was born in Stargard, Pomerania on August 26, 1934 to Wilhelm and Marie (Haack) Ehrke. At age nine, in 1944, her family became refugees fleeing the red army. An apparent orphan, she picked potatoes until WWII ended. The family eventually reunited, without Johanna's mother, and made their new home in Ingolstadt, Germany.
In 1951, chasing a dream, Johanna left Germany for Montreal where she met her future husband, Ihnat Bahry. They had one daughter, Ingrid. A victim of domestic abuse, Johanna made the decision to "flee the Russians" a second time with her daughter, and joined her sister in Annandale, Minnesota. There, she met her second husband, the absolute love of her life, Roger Pfahl. The new family made their home together in 1969 on beautiful Lake Minneswaska in Glenwood, MN.
In 1983, Roger passed away, leaving Johanna a widow at the age of 49. She was married to Orville Lantis two years later and widowed again in 2007. Johanna, a true survivor, worked as a housekeeper, waitress, bartender, baker and lunch lady. She had a smile, hug, meal, and a place to stay whoever you were. There was always music, singing, and dancing in her life, even with dementia. She was an expert knitter, loved bingo, cooked a tasty perogi, and danced a mean jitterbug and polka. To know her is to love her.
In 2009, Johanna left the Lakehouse and joined her daughter and family in Northfield, MN. She soon began to show signs of dementia. In 2015 she became a resident of the assisted living community at Northfield Retirement Community moving to the memory care unit in 2018.
Johanna, who loved listening to Elvis, "Returned to Sender" on June 2, 2021 in the presence of her daughter and grandson. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Ingrid and Rick Freeman, grandsons Jacob Voerding and Rusty Freeman, Jacob's wife Amy Voerding, and great-grandchildren Jackson and Anneka Voerding, and many nieces and nephews
In Johanna's honor, the family suggests you throw on some Elvis music and hoist a beverage of your choice. A private reception will be held at a future date.