Kathryn Lange

ST. PAUL — Kathryn "Kathy" Lange, age 79, of St. Paul, passed away on 10/14/21. Born on 12/14/41 in Northfield, MN. Preceded in death by parents Herbert and Dorothy Becker, ex-husband Robert Faust, and husband Harlan Lange.
Survived by daughters, Martha (John Rosten) Faust and Sarah (Mark) Jerome; son, Ray (Carrie) Faust; grandchildren, Bjorn and Liv Rosten, and Theodore, Andrew and Elaine Faust; 2 sisters; 5 brothers; 1 brother-in-law and 5 sisters-in-law; many other relatives and many dear friends.
She grew up in Dundas, MN on the family farm as the oldest of eight children, where she developed her indefatigable work ethic and organizational skills. A polio survivor, she was the first in her family to attend college. Kathy received her BA in elementary education from the College of St. Benedict (CSB) and later in life, two Master's degrees from the University of St. Thomas. Following a career as a teacher and elementary school principal, Kathy was an active community volunteer, serving as an election judge, on the CSB Alumni Board and singing in the Lumen Christi choir. Family was the light of Kathy's life and she was an enthusiastic supporter and participant in all her children's and grandchildren's endeavors. She loved history and travel, visiting 20 foreign countries, culminating in a 2019 trip to Luxembourg where she and family members attained dual citizenship. Kathy's family wishes to thank caregiver Kimberly Born and Allina Hospice for their loving care.
Memorial service scheduled for 10/29/21 at 10:00AM at Lumen Christi Catholic Church in St. Paul. Interment at 2:00PM at Calvary Cemetery in Northfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Red Cloud Indian School in Pine Ridge, South Dakota or the College of St. Benedict.