NORTHFIELD, MN — Judy G. Beckers, formerly of Hibbing, died peacefully on Sunday in Northfield after living long and bravely with Alzheimer's disease. She was 76.
She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Elizabeth Golla, as well as by her ex-husband Ed and dear friend Erin Mulroy.
Judy's legacy of love, faith and dedication will be carried on by her loving and devoted partner Terry Rogers of Northfield; sons Ryan and Reid (Hiro) and grandson Kayden in California; brothers Jim (Cheryl) and Rick (Alice) Golla of Rochester, Robert (Mary) in Arizona; as well as sisters Mary Golla Anderson in California and Veronica (Dan) Erspamer in Edina.
After graduating from Hibbing High School—where she was a majorette for the Bluejacket Marching Band—Judy entered St. Scholastica in Duluth with the intention of becoming a Benedictine sister; however, while her faith inspired others to the end, she ultimately left the monastery and returned to Hibbing to build her life there instead. Whether it was as a stylist at The Mono Rose salon or as receptionist at the hospital, Judy's smile became well-known throughout town.
She raised her family and yet found time for her next passion, competing for many years as one of the few female drivers at drag races across the upper Midwest.
But it was her transition to bicycling where she left her mark, co-founding the Cycle Mesabi riding club in Hibbing and eventually serving as one of the early organizers constructing the Mesabi Trail across the Iron Range.
In her later life, Judy moved to the Twin Cities before settling in Northfield with Terry, and together they built a home of love and laughter; they were fixtures in her new community as she kept pedaling that bike, even in the face of her emerging illness.
A memorial is being planned, but will be delayed until further notice. Please contact the family for details.