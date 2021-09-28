NORTHFIELD — Sue Van Eeckhout, 80, of Northfield, passed away Sunday morning, September 26, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Mayo Campus, Rochester.
Sue Lee Schilling was born on May 20, 1941, to Joel and Dorothy (Strunk) Schilling in Northfield. She graduated from Northfield High School and then from St Mary's Nursing School and worked at St Mary's Hospital (now called University of MN Hospital Fairview) as an operating room nurse for many years. Sue met her husband, Charles Van Eeckhout, in a downhill skiing club, and they were married on September 21, 1963. She paused working as a nurse to have her three children.
After retirement, they moved back to Northfield, where Sue was an avid gardener, earning her Master Gardener certification, and being an active member of the Northfield Garden Club. She also was a keen quilter, and loved antique fairs and flea markets, following in the footsteps of her mother Dorothy Schilling and paternal grandfather William Schilling. She loved music, and enjoyed playing the piano, and previously played organ for St George's Church in Long Lake. Sue loved travelling, and enjoyed her annual trips to Mexico with Charles, and visiting Julie in England, visiting the big antique markets. She was an amazing woman, who was loved by all those around her and will be deeply missed.
Sue is survived by husband of 58 years, Charles; children, Julie Glover of Northfield, Greg (Diane) of Nisswa and David (Melinda) of River Falls, WI; grandchildren, Iris, Baker, and Rachel; and siblings, Linda Pranke of Northfield, Jeanne (Bob) Messersmith of Florida, Mary (Claude) Gutierres of France and Joel Schilling Jr. of Dundas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel and Dorothy Schilling; and grandson Ezra.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Church of St. Dominic, Northfield. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 10:20 AM at the church, prior to the service. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Northfield.