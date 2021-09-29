Suzanne Sornson

NORTHFIELD — Suzanne Hoopes Palmer Sornson, 84, formerly of Minneapolis, and daughter of Henry C. T. Palmer and Lily Hewlings Palmer and sister of Allan B. Palmer died on September 28, 2021, in Northfield. Born January 08, 1937, Ridley Park, Pennsylvania and graduate of Dickinson College 1954, she is survived by her two sons George Bendt Sornson and Christian Palmer Sornson. No services planned.

