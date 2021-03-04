Johnathon Hessel John Carr

NORTHFIELD — Johnathon H. Carr, age 42, of Northfield, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the King Mill Dam, Faribault, on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Johnathon Hessel Carr, the son of Robert Jr. and Nanette Lee (Houtman) Carr, was born March 18, 1978 in Lake Preston, SD. John graduated from Northfield High School in 1997. After graduation, he worked in construction at Viracon and most recently at Sheldahl in Northfield for the last 12 years. In 2006, John was united in marriage to Penny Dougherty at Vang Lutheran Church. Immediately, John became Dad to Chad and Anna and the family was blessed with Madison. He enjoyed all animals, hunting and especially fishing!
Survivors include his children; Chad Dougherty (25), Anna Dougherty (22) and Madison Carr (15); mother, Nanette Carr; brother, Royal (and Amee) Carr; sister, Melissa Carr (and fiancé, Rick Stock); former wife, Penny Carr; nieces, Charlotte and Ella Carr; great-niece, Harper Carr; grandmother, Marlys Dixon-Houtman; and other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bob" Carr Jr.; grandfather, Gerald Houtman and grandparents, Robert Sr. and Ardell Carr.
