NORTHFIELD — David Gangsei, "Dr. G", age 90 of Pequot Lakes, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2021, at his home overlooking East Twin Lake.

A service to celebrate David's life will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 1:00PM and a reception will follow.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Helen, his daughter Heidi Luebke (David) of Eagle River, Wisconsin, his son Ted (Jan) of Fairfax Station, Virginia, and four grandchildren.

Memorials are preferred to the Friends of the Hong - Kierkegaard Library, c/o Mark Stapp, St. Olaf College Development Office, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield, 55057.

www.northfieldfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of David Gangsei as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments