Jacqueline "Jackie" Therese Johnson

NORTHFIELD — Jacqueline "Jackie" Johnson, age 73, of Northfield, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her home.
Jackie was born the daughter of Jack and Gertrude (Pulkrabek) Fernbaugh on October 7, 1947, in Glencoe, Minnesota. There she graduated from high school and later attended St. Cloud State University. She moved to Northfield in the mid-70's and would meet Geroge Johnson while she worked at the Village Pump. The couple married on Augusy 20, 1975, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Northfield. For the next 40 years, Jackie would work for the Northfield Community Action Center.
Jackie was a loving and kind-hearted person and especially enjoyed having her grandchildren with her. George and Jackie enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing.
She is survived by her husband George of Northfield; four sons Michael Morris of Northfield, Tony (Molly) Morris of Willmar, and Jason and Jeff Johnson of Northfield, She is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents.
No services are planned at this time. biermanfuneralhome.com.