DENNISON — Charles Everett Wells was born on June 7, 1932, in Owatonna, MN to Donald and Beryl (Ryder) Wells. After graduating from high school in 1949, Chuck joined the U.S. Army National Guard and served in the Korean War, receiving the Korean Service Medal, the Bronze Star, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge. He received his honorable discharge in 1953 and joined the VFW and American Legion. Chuck married Norliene Raabolle on January 1, 1954, at Dennison Lutheran Church.
Chuck was a bricklayer/stone mason for over 50 years and was a member of union locals in both Colorado and Minnesota. He enjoyed bowling and playing horseshoes.
Chuck passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Norliene; their four children: Suzan Kennedy of Arvada, CO; Sandra Wells of Runaway Bay TX, Scott and Steve Wells of Dennison; 5 grandchildren: Aramis, Alec, Acacia, Ashley, Adam, 2 great grandchildren: Logan, Maverick; his brother Robert Wells of Dundas, MN; and sister Dorothy Thibodeau of Northfield, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters Donna, June and Betty.
A Celebration of Chuck's life will be held at the Northfield VFW on Sunday, September 19 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Interment will be held at Vang Cemetery in Holden Township with military honors provided by the Northfield VFW and American Legion Honor Guard at a later date. biermanfuneralhome.com