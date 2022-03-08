ELGIN, IL — Leah M Lamberty, 86, of Elgin, IL peacefully passed away, surrounded by her children on February 27, 2022 at Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, SC. She was born on May 17, 1935 in Northfield, MN the only child of Lee & Mae (Letourneau) Larkin.
Leah attended St Mary's Nursing School. In 1956 she married Paul Lamberty, whom she met in grade school. They enjoyed the many ventures of life together, until Paul's passing in 2012. Leah was a devoted mother who spent years sewing clothes for family and who was an excellent baker. She will always be remembered for her delicious blueberry coffee cake and homemade bread. After her kids were raised, Leah worked at Osco Pharmacy as a Pharmacy Technician. During her retirement, she spent time in Myrtle Beach where she devoted countless hours organizing social events at her condo building, including potluck dinners, morning coffees, book club, and creating a library of books for other guests and residents. She also loved playing and teaching Mahjong. Leah established treasured friendships in every community where she lived.
Survivors include her 3 children, Ronald (Loree) Lamberty, Kenneth (Eileen) Lamberty, and Julie (Gerhard) Zentner, 9 grandchildren, Emily (Rory) Endres, Stephen (Nicole) Lamberty, Nicholas Lamberty, Claire (Trevor) Thomas, Kelly (Eric) Swanson, Katie Lamberty, Erik (Taylor) Zentner, Brett and Alex Zentner, 8 great-grandchildren, and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10 from 4-7 PM at the Laird Funeral Home in Elgin and on Friday Morning at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to School Sisters of Notre Dame (SSND), Mankato, MN, St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin, IL or charity of your choice. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com