Ruth Jensen

NORTHFIELD — Ruth Sjorlie Ross Jensen passed away peacefully on January 8th, 2022, at the Northfield Retirement Community.
Ruth was born in Sioux City IA on March 7th, 1930. Ruth attended Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis MN. She was united in marriage to Lyle Hans Jensen of Little Prairie MN on November 29, 1946. They raised their family in Northfield MN where their home, specifically the kitchen table, served as a hub for their family and friends for many, many years. Ruth worked at the Red Owl, County Market and Cub Foods where she made many long-lasting friendships. She enjoyed several hobbies: sewing, knitting, hardanger embroidery, and quilting. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and spent many years at the annual "Norway Days" celebrations at Minnehaha Falls Park. Lyle and Ruth were stock car racing fans and regularly attended races together at Elko Speedway.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lyle, son David, son in-law John Berg, sisters Gladys Ross, Evelyn Killmer, Darlene Stoppel and brothers Arthur Ross and Norman Ross.
Ruth is survived by her sister Mary Anne Cleland, her daughters Diane (Jim) Giese of Aberdeen South Dakota, Darlene Benjamin of Northfield, Debbie Jensen of Northfield, Dareth Berg of Eagan and Dena (Joe) Eggum of Dennison, Daughter in law Pat Jensen of Apple Valley, 11 Grandchildren: Mike (Lynn) Tibbetts, Jeff Tibbetts, Emilie Jensen, Peter Jensen (Brit Frandle), Camille Jensen (Brian Shusterman), Ali (Michael) Coyne, Kyle (Carley) Benjamin, Heather (Mike) Stuart, Jennifer Berg (Andy Merten), Mallory (Brad) Caswell, and Taylor Berg (Mark Sinclair) and 20 Great Grandchildren: Emily, Bode, Oliver, Philip, Samantha, Benjamin, Arthur, Vivienne, Mila, Michael, Hugo, Gretta, Harvey, Pax, Nico, Johnny, Dylan, Bo, Lawson, and Paige.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the spring. In lieu of flowers, Ruth's family would prefer donations be made in her memory to the Arthritis National Research Foundation, for rheumatoid arthritis research (https://curearthritis.org/general-tribute-donation/).