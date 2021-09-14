NORTHFIELD — Mary Nystuen, age 90, passed away surrounded by her family Monday afternoon, September 13, 2021, at the Care Center of the Northfield Retirement Community.
Mary Marie (Linter) Nystuen was born August 8, 1931, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Albert and Anna (Bakken) Linter. She was raised on the family farm in Northwood, IA and was baptized and confirmed by Rev. JW Ylvisaker at First Lutheran Church. She graduated from Northwood High School in 1948 and went on to St. Olaf College - graduating in 1953 with a degree in Sociology. While at St. Olaf, Mary fell in love with Northfield native Paul Nystuen. They married on June 20, 1953, at First Lutheran, with Rev. Ylvisaker officiating. After marriage they moved into the Nystuen Family Farm, where they raised six children, crops, and many herds of dairy cows.
Mary was a caring and compassionate person. She was a connector - her love for baking was a reflection of her love for giving to others.
Survivors include her children: Barb (Roger) Glasgow of Northfield, Tom (Wanda) Nystuen of Eagan, Ron (Becky) Nystuen of Lakeville, Marianne (Steve) Dove of Pepin, WI, Jeff Nystuen of Ham Lake; her daughter-in-law, Shelby Fawver; 19 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul, her son Brian, her granddaughter Megan Fawver, and her parents.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Church. A private Interment for the family will be at Northfield Cemetery at 9:00 AM. Visitation will be 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran and will continue on Monday one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Bethel Lutheran Church for the Good Samaritan Fund or to TOUCH (420 NE Glen Oak Ave #301 Peoria, IL 61603)
A full obituary can be found at www.northfieldfuneral.com