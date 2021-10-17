NORTHFIELD — Dolores Zessin, age 86 of Kingwood, TX, formerly of Northfield, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday October 13th, 2021.
Dolores Marie Zessin was born November 28, 1934, in Chicago, IL to Peter and Mary (nee Laskowski) Ryndak, two polish immigrants that ran a grocery store. She was raised in Chicago and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1952, where she was a star athlete in basketball and softball and a A+ student. After her education, she followed in her mothers footsteps and went to work in the candy making business at Fannie Mae's.
Dolores married the love of her life, Kenneth S. Zessin, on April 30, 1960, at St. Beatrice Catholic Church in Schiller Park, IL. They first met in a truly Chicago fashion: at a Pizza Party in a finished basement hosted by Kens Uncle, Jack Nutti. The new couple first resided in NW Chicago before deciding to move to Schiller Park, IL, where they raised two wonderful sons, Mark and Keith. Ken made a living as a sheet metal worker and foreman, and Dolores had a career cooking in cafeteria's for school children, including the high school her sons attended.
They moved twice to be near to their family and grandchildren: in 1989, They moved to Denver, CO, and then again in 2001 to Northfield. After a long battle with Diabetes and Colon Cancer, Ken passed away on April 20, 2010. After his passing, Dolores remained in Northfield until she decided to be closer to family and once again, but for the last time, she moved to Kingwood, TX. in August 2020.
Dolores was a member of the Church of St. Dominic. All her life she was a devout Catholic, even when she wasn't physically able to go, she would always make sure to attend mass on TV. One of her many joys was her marvelous collection of angels, and was surrounded by her favorites up until the very end.
Dolores was a soul full of joy and always wanting to celebrate life with others, which came from humble upbringing. She had a sense of humor in all situations and was often the one to make others laugh. She loved spending her time serving others, which she did by serving children in schools and volunteering in her community. She had a strong gift of hospitality and was often the hostess of a party where she shared her love of cooking and polkas. Many of those who remember Dolores will always note an abundance of good food, roarous laughter, and cookies you couldn't touch until after dinner. She was the true matriarch of her family, a teacher/mentor to her grandchildren, a servant of god and was deeply loved by all she held dear.
Dolores' legacy carries on through her sons, Mark and wife Christine of Porter, TX; Keith and wife Janice of Yankton, SD; 4 grandchildren, Kyle Zessin, Amanda and (Ryan) Beck, Alyssa Zessin, and Austin Zessin; 2 great grandchildren, Brooklyn and Bennett; Brad Hanson and companion Shelly Arkfeld and her daughters Courtney Arkfeld, Skylar Arkfeld, Autumn Lawson, Amber Lawson; Ryan Hanson and wife Liz and their sons Cole and Landon, and daughter Grace, nieces, nephews, and other loved ones. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Kenneth Zessin; her parents Peter and Mary Ryndak; her siblings Irene (nee Ryndak) Zawacki, Clemens Ryndak, Edmund Ryndak, Alfred Ryndak, Adolph Ryndak, Eugene Ryndak, Ernest Ryndak, Julius Ryndak and other loved ones.
Mass of Christian Burial will be October 30th, 2021, (insert time) at the Church of St. Dominic and interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Northfield, MN. Memorials are preferred to St. Dominic Church, 104 N. Linden St., 55057.