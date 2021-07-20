NORTHFIELD — Selena Hansen, age 22, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Pine City, Minnesota.
Selena Star Hansen was born May 7, 1999, in Burnsville, Minnesota, to Steve and Jodi Hansen. She lived with her family in Elko until moving to Northfield in 2003. Selena attended Northfield Schools and Christiania Lutheran Church. She was independent, strong willed, had a good sense of humor and cared about people. She loved horses, but above all else, she loved her daughter Macie.
Survivors include her daughter, Macie Vaeh Hansen; her parents, Steve & Jodi of Northfield; her siblings, Skyler (Jorie) of Faribault, Seaver of Faribault, Sierra (Dan Cole) of Northfield; her nephews and niece, Jace, Sienna and Charlie. She was greeted in heaven by her brother Steven, her Godfather DeLoren Swanson, her cousin Rachel Hansen, and her grandparents Charles and Bernadette "Red" Hansen and Oren and Janis Swanson.
Funeral services were held at Christiania Lutheran Church, rural Lakeville. Interment was in East Christiania Cemetery.