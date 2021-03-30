NORTHFIELD — Elizabeth (Penny) Penningroth Cupp died March 21, 2021 of natural causes. She was born Aug. 9, 1923 to Ethel Blythe Penningroth and Louis Penningroth in Minneapolis. Her family returned to its roots in Iowa before she started school. She grew up in Davenport and Tipton and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Iowa in 1945, after attending a junior college in Santa Maria, CA and Carleton College for one year each. She married her high school sweetheart William (Bill) Cupp in 1946.
After living in Chapel Hill, NC, Syracuse, NY and Indianapolis, IN, the Cupps moved to Northfield in 1965 where her husband Bill taught Sociology at St. Olaf College. Penny lived in Northfield since then except for nine years in Kearney, Nebraska. The Cupps returned to Northfield in 1987. Penny loved Northfield and has been an active member of this community. She was elected to the Northfield City Council in 1971; she was a language tutor through Community Education and Recreation for many years. She was a member of the Northfield Chapter of P.E.O. a woman's philanthropic organization, and she's been a member of the Margaret Evans Huntington club, WINGS and AAUW.
Penny enjoyed traveling, gardening, swimming, walking and reading. She was an avid horseback rider until she suffered a riding accident in Nebraska. Dear to her heart is making music on her harp. She played the harp since high school. She spent several years off and on in rural Belgium where her husband was hidden from the Nazis before his capture during World War II. She accompanied her husband and St. Olaf students on a Global Semester in the early '70's where they spent time in Egypt, India, Japan and Thailand among others. Penny's many friends were dear to her and she kept in touch with them throughout her life.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters and one brother, she is survived by her two children, Amy Elliott and Alan Cupp.
Due to COVID restrictions there will not be a memorial service at this time. Penny's body has been donated to Mayo Clinic for education. Memorials may be given to the First United Church of Christ, St. Olaf College or a charity of one's choice.