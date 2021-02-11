WEBSTER — TJ Heinricy, age 58, passed away at the University of Minnesota Hospital with his family by his side on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, following an emergent health condition.
Terry James Heinricy was born June 16, 1962, in Paynesville, Minnesota, to Lawrence "Hop" and Doris (Iverson) Heinricy. He was raised on the family turkey farm and graduated from Paynesville High School in 1980. Following his education, he continued to work with his father in the turkey farm industry.
During his senior year in high school, TJ met a freshman student who became the love of his life - Robin Renee Bachman. Several years later, they began dating, and they married on June 25, 1983, at Paynesville Lutheran Church. In 1985, they moved to Northfield, and TJ began working for Holden Farms. In 1996, TJ began working for the City of Northfield and eventually became the Streets and Parks Supervisor. He remained with the City of Northfield until 2018, when he became Parks and Streets Manager for the City of Le Sueur.
TJ was a 21-year member of the Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Squad and served as Rescue Captain. His strong sense of community lead him to volunteer and serve as General Chairman for the DJJD's Committee, as a member of the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Committee, with the Rice County Sheriff's Department Motorcycle Posse, as a member of the First Aid Team for the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, vegetable gardening, woodworking, and metal sculpting, and he could fix or build almost anything. He was honest, hardworking, generous with his time and efforts, and always willing to put others first. He loved his family dearly, and they will miss him greatly. Robin will always be his "Sweetie Pie," and he will always be her "Honey Buns," and the song "you are my sunshine" will forever embody the love between TJ and Robin.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Robin; 3 daughters, Kandra of Faribault; Nicole of Webster, Noelle (Jake Markgraf) of St. Paul; his sister, Randie Campbell of Tucson; his nephew, Calum Campbell; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law Frieda Bachman.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Sunday, February 14, 2021, at the Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield. Masks are required, and the funeral home will assist with social distancing. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Paynesville Cemetery at a later date. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Peterson, Shane Peterson, Jake Krejce, Lucas Krejce, Brian Smith, Bryan Drentlaw, Jon Feldman, Hayes Scriven and Josh Hall.
