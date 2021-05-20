NORTHFIELD — Glenn Arthur Breitag, age 96, died May 12, 2021, in Richfield, Minnesota. He was born in Westport, SD, he worked for the Chicago Milwaukee railroad, served in France & Germany in WWII as a radio telegraph operator, and was an electrical engineer for NW Bell Telephone and ATT. He lived in six states, traveled widely, ran marathons, and loved to fish and build. A member of Bethel Lutheran in Northfield since 2004, he is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Gertrude Klyve Breitag, children Ron, Lori (Gary) Bryant, Russ, and Linda (Ray Makeever), and grandchildren Eric, Joel, and Marie Bryant and Sophia Breitag. Interment at Ft. Snelling. A memorial service will be announced.
