Martin Joseph Marty Berg

LONSDALE — Martin "Marty" Joseph Berg, age 64 of Lonsdale, passed away March 10th, 2021 at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, after a 25 year battle with cancer.
Marty was born in Northfield, MN December 6th, 1956 to Milton and Martina (Gubeli) Berg. Marty graduated from Northfield High School in 1975. He married Sandra "Sandy" D. Malecha June 18th, 1977 and had three children. He was employed by Eddie Edelbrock Chicken Hatchery, Dillon Bulk Milk, Northfield Lines, and Apple Valley Ready Mix for 40 years.
Marty will be remembered for his easy-going spirit growing up in Northfield in the Hungry Hollow neighborhood, maturing into a hardworking father working multiple jobs to support his family. He was a loving grandfather that was very proud of the family that supported him in his cancer journey.
Marty enjoyed motorcycling, ice fishing, spending time with family and the many friends he has grown to know over the years. Marty will always be known as a driver. From driving fast cars early in life to over-the-road truck driving, driving the family to Florida and Colorado for vacation, motorcycling trips to New Mexico, Yellowstone, and Eureka Springs, and driving friends and family to events, appointments, airports, and anywhere they needed to go.
Marty is survived by his wife, Sandra Berg, children Joseph (Renee) Berg, Heidi (Jason) Grimm, Pamela (Brandon) Hamann; mother, Martina Berg; siblings, Milton (Mickey) Berg, and Mildred "Pixie" (Rich) Ness; Grandchildren Jaden and Bryson Grimm, Sianna and Jordyn Simon and Stanley Hamann. Marty is preceded in death by his brother, Merle "Lenny" Berg, Father-in-law Raymond J. Malecha, and Father Milton L. Berg.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lonsdale, MN. Visitation will be Tuesday 4-7pm at White Funeral Home in Lonsdale and also one hour prior to Mass on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Lonsdale, MN.