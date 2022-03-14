NORTHFIELD — Marlene Kispert, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, March 13, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Marlene Yvonne Boyd Kispert was born December 5, 1932, on the family farm near Farmington, Minnesota, to Donald and Olive (Schulz) Boyd. She attended country school and graduated from Farmington High School in 1950 and married Glen LeRoy Kispert on February 23, 1952 at Salem Evangelical United Brethren Church in Farmington. After marriage they made their home in Kenyon and Dodge Center before settling in Northfield in 1969. Marlene worked as a switchboard operator at Carleton College for 27 years, retiring in 1997. Just a few short weeks ago, Glen and Marlene celebrated their 70th anniversary.
Marlene was a member of Order of the Eastern Star and Northfield United Methodist Church where she was active with sewing circle and quilting, over the years making countless quilts for the newly baptized. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and baking - especially for her family. Marlene was quiet, humble, caring, giving, selfless and very proud of her family. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Glen; her children, Gary (Sandy) of Finlayson, Cheryl (Tom) Kranz of Eagan, Scott (Karin) of Burnsville; her grandchildren, Hannah Kranz, Emma Kranz, Alison (Garth) Askegaard and Kyle Kispert; her sister, Donna Paulsen of Waconia; her sisters-in-law, Beverly Boyd of Jordan, LaDonna Boyd of Rosemount; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by brothers Rodney and Donald Boyd and her parents.
Services will be held at 11:00AM, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Northfield United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM and a reception will follow. Interment will take place in Wheeling Evangelical Cemetery in Nerstrand. Memorials are preferred to Northfield United Methodist Church Sewing Circle.