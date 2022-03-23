PORTLAND — Kathy (Kathryn) Anderson died at the age of 70 of natural causes on 1/3/2022 at the Adventist Health Portland Hospital in Portland, OR. Kathy was a loving mother and grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She was born in Northfield, MN, to John and Eloise Anderson on 6/20/1951. She graduated from high school at the Augustana Academy in Canton, SD, class of 1969. She lived most of her adult life in the Portland, OR area, near Estacada. She did return to Northfield for about two years around 1989 to 1991 with her daughter, Ami, and worked doing therapeutic massage. Kathy had healing hands and loved doing massage and body work. She was also an excellent cook. These talents and skills were reflected in the work that she did. She enjoyed sharing these talents with friends and family. Kathy made friends wherever she was and contributed her warmth and joyful spirit to those around her.
Kathy is deeply missed by her children, Ami Gonzalez and Drew Veek (Erica), and by four grandchildren, Dillon Reyes, Ontario Gonzalez, Wyatt and Odin Veek and by three siblings: Mary (Will) Phillips, Jerry (Gerald) Anderson and Paul Anderson and their families.
There will be a memorial service for Kathy at St. John's Lutheran Church on Sunday afternoon, August 7th at 2pm.