Erin Anthony Almendinger

DUNDAS — Erin Elizabeth Anthony Almendinger loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend lost her courageous 3 year battle with cancer at her home in Dundas, MN at the age of 40. She was born Oct. 27, 1980 in Peoria, Illinois to Larry & Marilyn (Maus) Anthony and went to her heavenly home on Feb. 16, 2021.
She attended St. Dominic School, Northfield, Consolidated Catholic School and Bethlehem Academy in Faribault and Graduated from Northfield Highschool, class of 1999. She enjoyed playing volleyball during her school years and continued playing as an adult in women's leagues. She also enjoyed participating in hockey and ski club. Her free time was spent enjoying friends and family in many varied activities.
Her most cherished work was as a mother and friend. She also worked at the L&M bar, a place that held many memories as her grandparents and later parents were owners. It was here that we celebrated family and friends with reunions, birthdays, weddings, showers and now Erin's celebration of life. Her last few years were spent working at Aldi's in Faribault.
Erin will be remembered for her humble, kind, graceful, determined, fun and peaceful approach to life. Erin was faithful to everyday life. She embraced life's quiet gifts. She taught us to live simply and made us realize the simple things are actually the BIG things in life. She sported a Claddagh tattoo and wore a traditional Irish Claddagh ring. This ring represents love, loyalty, and friendship. Hands = Friendship. Heart = Love and Crown = Loyalty.
She had a great appreciation for nature and all it had to offer. She had a wry sense of humor and continued to share it with us even in her final days - what a blessing to us ! Erin was music to our souls. We will hold the sound of her laughter and sight of her beautiful smile with us forever. All who knew her feel blessed. Thank you, Erin, ~ All our Love
Erin is survived by her parents, Larry & Marilyn (Maus) Anthony; daughters, Morgan and Calli Almendinger and their father Tim Almendinger, all of Dundas; siblings, Paul Anthony of Dundas, Anne (Steve) Potter of Faribault, Todd (Jamie) Anthony of Minneapolis, and Ryan (Molly) Anthony of Richfield, MN; best friend and caring companion, Tom Seesz of Dundas; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends.
Visitation will be held at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division St. S., Northfield, MN from 1- 3 PM followed by a Celebration of Life at the L&M Bar in Dundas, MN on from 3:30 - 5:30 PM Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. A private funeral will be held for Erin on Sunday before the visitation. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Northfield in the spring.
Memorials will be used to support Calli and Morgan's Education. They can be sent to Bierman Funeral Home, C/O Almendinger Family, 1316 Division Street South, Northfield, MN 55057.