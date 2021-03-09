NORTHFIELD — Astrid Chernugal, age 89, passed away Monday afternoon, March 8, 2021, at Three Links Care Center.
Astrid Elizabeth Chernugal was born May 10, 1931, in Cloquet, Minnesota, to John O. and Delia V. (Dahlstrom) Johnson. The family lived in Culver and at the age of 7 she moved with her family to North Hibbing. Astrid's father worked for the railroad and her parents ran a boarding house. Astrid and her siblings helped their parents run the boarding house. Her mother died in 1949 and her father in 1951. Astrid graduated from Hibbing High School in 1950 and as a young woman moved into the YWCA and worked at Timmerman's and American Linen.
In 1953, Astrid's friends Mary Ellen and Nick introduced her to Bernard "Jack" Chernugal. They married on August 23, 1954, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. After marriage they lived in an addition built on his parent's home until they built their own home in Hibbing. Astrid cared for her children and after they were no longer in school she work for the Mesabi Mall. Jack passed away in 1987. Astrid moved to Northfield in 2005 to be near her daughter Jackie.
Astrid was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church where she was an active volunteer. She loved to cook, bake, entertain family, had a kind and sweet spirit, was devoted to her husband, and was a wonderful hostess. She kept a comfortable home and it was always a gathering place for the neighborhood kids. She will be missed.
Survivors include her children Gary of Hibbing, Mark of Chicago, Jackie Kinsella of Northfield, Susan (Paul) Lamberti of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; and her only grandson Matthew. She was preceded in death by her husband, her son-in-law David Kinsella, her daughter-in-law Barbara, her parents, her brother Fred Johnson, and her sisters Margaret Miller, Ellen Sjoblom, Signey Ryti, and Marie Lindfors.
Mass of Catholic Christian Burial will be at 11:00AM, Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing.