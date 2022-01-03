Charles Hughes

NORTHFIELD — Charles L. Hughes, age 65, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Northfield Hospital.
Charles was born the son of Jerry and Mary (Withrow) Hughes on October 15, 1956, in Minneapolis. There he was raised and graduated from high school. He was united in marriage to Darlene Russell on September 4, 1976. Charles took a position with Chicago Tube and Iron in Eagan and with challenging work and long hours, advanced within the company. The couple would later move to Lakeville where they raised their family. Charles began his own division of Chicago Tube and Iron in Owatonna commuting every day. Darlene passed away in 2015 and three months later, Charles retired due to failing health.
Charles enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, riding motorcycle and was an avid sports fan.
He is survived by his daughters Tammy (Darick) Anderson of Northfield, and Angela (Jordan) Hunter of Northfield. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; his mother Mary in Florida; and his siblings Scott (Donna), Kelly (Randy) Stano Gardner, and John. He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be held at Bierman Funeral Home on Sunday, January 9, 2021, beginning at 3:00 PM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.