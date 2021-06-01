FARIBAULT — Kathryn J. Thacher, age 66, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home following a brief battle with cancer.
Kathryn was born on January 31, 1955, in Gaylord, MN to Lowell K. and Joyce E. (Johnson) Muck. She graduated from Gaylord High School in 1973. Kathy attended Southwest State University receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1977. She completed her formal education at the College of St. Thomas receiving her Masters of Business Administration in 1982.
Kathy was very involved with the American Eskimo Dogs. She was President of the Northern Lights American Eskimo Dog Association. She competed nationally in dog agility competitions since the early 2000's. Kathy's other pursuits were knitting, travel, and hiking.
Her professional career locally was Dakota Electric as a Senior Financial Analyst. When she retired her part-time job was with the United Way of Northfield as the Assistant Director.
Kathy and Mark lived in Eden Prairie, MN after their marriage eventually moving to Northfield, MN. They retired to their home in Canon City, MN.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Thacher of Faribault; brothers, Jim Muck of Olympia, WA, Brian Muck & wife Kristi Muck of Liberty, TX. Her sister Cheryl resides in Burnsville, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lowell and Joyce.
A Celebration of Kathy's life will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N in Faribault. Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m. with the the celebration of Kathy's life starting at 3:00 p.m. The family encourages the sharing of memories during the celebration. For those unable to attend, you may watch the livestream of the sharing time through a link found on Kathy's obituary page. Kathy's urn will be placed at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park Mausoleum later.
Memorials may be directed to Mayo Clinic Sarcoma Oncology Department or Canine Performance Events in memory of Kathy.
