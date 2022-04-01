Leonard Len Wenc

NORTHFIELD, MN — Leonard Michael Wenc, age 82, of Northfield, MN, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2022, at Northfield Hospital. He was born November 11, 1939, in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Michael and Sophie (Kowalski) Wenc.
A graduate of Lewis College (Chicago, IL) with a master’s degree in college administration from Florida State University, Len taught psychology at Lewis College for three years, was the Director of Financial Aid at Macalester College (St. Paul, MN) from 1965-1970, then joined the administration of Carleton College (Northfield, MN) as Director of Student Financial Services in 1970. Over the next 30 years he made it possible for countless Carleton students to attend by creating financial aid packages to offset the cost of tuition. During his tenure at Carleton, he received a Distinguished Service Award from the Midwest College Board. In addition, he served a three-year term on the College Scholarship National Council and was appointed to the ACT National Advisory Board.
In 1991 Len took an administrative leave of absence to complete a Washington, D.C., internship in then-congressman Tim Penny’s office, helping with the reauthorization of the Higher Education Act in 1992. He also later traveled to Bangladesh with Rotary International.
An avid basketball fan and fisherman, he also played several musical instruments during his life. Family and friends were often treated to impromptu accordion sessions through the years. He had a dry wit and a heart of gold. His life was full and well-lived, and he loved being a grandpa.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Margaret (Peggy) with whom he enjoyed countless winters under the sun in Florida. He is also survived by his son Michael (Renee) of North Ft. Myers, FL, daughter Andrea Pegram (Chris) of Northfield, MN, grandsons Luke and James, and granddaughters Alivia and Amanda. Also surviving is his sister Carol Janowicz and her husband Marc Kavanaugh of Otsego, MI.
A celebration on Len’s life will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:00pm at First United Church of Christ, 300 Union Street, Northfield, MN, with Rev. Lauren Baske Davis presiding. Len’s family wishes to thank the staff and medical professionals at Three Links Care Center and Northfield Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care. Honoring Len’s lifetime commitment to higher education, he has chosen to donate his body to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, for learning purposes. Memorials are preferred to Carleton College or Mayo Clinic.