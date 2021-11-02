NORTHFIELD — James Lloyd Thompson was born on Oct. 18, 1946 in Duluth, MN and grew up in Rochester, MN.
He made his way to Cook County where his mom was born and raised. Jim worked at the Lutsen Mountain, bartended and owned Trailside Cabins with his sister and brother-in-law. Most importantly, he met his wife, Marnie, whom he married on June 21, 1986.
For 36 years Jim owned and operated The Shirt Outfitters retail store and screen printing business in Grand Marais, MN, known for the o'fish'al Fisherman's Picnic shirt. In the off season he spent his time in Northfield, MN, where he was an incredible stay at home dad and husband for his two daughters and wife.
A lifelong learner, Jim was curious and loved good conversation over a cup of coffee or cold beer. His interests were wide and varied - he was passionate about skiing, fishing, bread baking, cooking and crossword puzzles. Jim was the rullepolse and garlic master but he was most known for his kind, gentle and playful spirit.
He passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2021 from complications due to cancer.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marnie Thompson; daughter, Liv Thompson; aunt, Irene Peterson; in-laws, Oz and Jean Anderson; siblings-in-law, Fritz, Stina, Sonja and Rick; nieces and nephews, Jim and John Kalb, Calvin, Edda, Sophia, Anton and Amira Anderson and many cousins.
Jim is preceded in death by his daughter, Siri (Thompson) Raskob; parents, Lloyd and Judith (Allen) Thompson; and sister, Phyllis Kalb.
The Celebration of Life will take place summer of 2022 in Grand Marais, MN.