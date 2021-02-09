Reinhold Helmut Schmidt

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLORIDA — Reiny, 79, passed away peacefully on Feb. 4, 2021 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
Reiny was born in Chicago, Illinois on Sept. 18, 1941 to Reinhold and Annamarie (Stavenhagen) Schmidt. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, infant brother Rudolph, sisters Helene "Dolly" Mack-Groh and Lydia Meredith.
He leaves behind three children, David Schmidt, Christine Pape (Schmidt) with Stanley Nixon, and Derek Schmidt with Angela Ngo. He also leaves five grandchildren, Anna, Benjamin, Katarina, Julianna, and Jacob, and niece Deanna Brightwell (Mack) with Bill and nephew Art Mack with Karen. He will be missed by so many he befriended, so many who befriended him, and a multitude of adopted family and treasured friends.
Reiny loved fishing and he loved to share his passion with his family and friends. He always had an assortment of tackle in his vehicle for the spontaneous and planned fishing trip. He made friends easily and cherished many relationships. He lived in Faribault during the warmer months and Edgewater, Florida during the colder. Reiny has Gone Fishing and he will be missed.
Memorial get together and disposition of cremains to be held Summer 2021 at Lake Mazaska, Faribault. In lieu of flowers we ask that you consider a tribute in Reiny's name to FWC: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission or the Minnesota DNR.
Updated information will be on the Volusia Memorial Funeral Home website.