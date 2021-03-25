Myrna Hanson Johnson

NORTHFIELD — Myrna Johnson, age 92, passed away peacefully and naturally, with her children by her side on Tuesday afternoon, March 23, 2021, at the Care Center of the Northfield Retirement Community.
Myrna H. Johnson was born March 25th, 1928, in Osakis, MN to John R. Hanson and Alpha Halstenson Hanson. She grew up in Osakis, MN, and graduated from Osakis High School in 1946. Myrna graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN in 1950. She was a speech and English major, sang in the Concordia Choir under Paul J. Christiansen and was involved in many theatrical productions. She traveled as a member of the Choir to Norway in 1949, which was a highlight of her life. She met her husband, Miles Johnson, at Concordia and they were married in 1951. Myrna taught English in Crookston and Parkers Prairie while Miles served in Korea. She also taught in Hawley, MN where she and Mity lived for three years before moving to Northfield in 1957.
Family, Theater, Music and Church were the pillars of Myrna's life in the 60 plus years she lived in Northfield. She was a founding member of the Northfield Arts Guild and served as the Artistic Director of the Theater program for over 3 decades. Myrna directed and acted in over 100 productions at the Guild. She was also the theater director for 10 years at Northfield High School and was the organist and choir director at Bethel Lutheran Church for 23 years.
Myrna received many awards throughout her life in Northfield including; a two-time winner of the WCCO Good Neighbor Award; being one of the first recipients of the Northfield Living Treasure Award; and the Concordia College Alumni Achievement Award.
An accomplished singer, Myrna often used her beautiful soprano voice as a gift to the community, as she sang innumerable times at the local hospital, the Odd Fellows nursing home, Laura Baker School, Northfield Retirement Community, Three Links Care Center, various churches and Northfield Public Schools. Her group, The Four Friends, was booked out for years in advance because of their incomparable harmonies, humor, hospitality and flare.
All of these musical and theatrical accomplishments paled in comparison to the unending love and devotion she had for her family. St. Olaf Band members remember Myrna as the "Band Mom" as she accompanied the band on all of their tours in the States and abroad. Her devotion and love for her husband, Miles, the Director of the Band for 37 years, was evident in her never missing a single concert and always supporting Mity through good times and bad. She would do anything for her children, their spouses and her grandchildren and made every one of them feel that they were equally loved, by attending concerts, hockey games, musicals, plays, recitals, baptisms, church events or just talking on the phone and telling them how much she loved them, while listening to their sorrows and triumphs.
Myrna grew up in a very loving family in Osakis and was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alpha, her sister, Joanne Hebert and her husband Miles Johnson. She leaves behind a legacy of love for her children, their spouses and her grandchildren; Sarah Johnson (Stephen Bergen), Sigurd Johnson (Rooth Varland), Tor Johnson (Margaret Berg); Grandchildren; Per, Siri and Kai Johnson; Kaija and Annika Bergen (Michael Erickson); Berit, Tryg and Gustaf Johnson. She is also lovingly survived by her brother, J Robert Hanson and many nieces and nephews who also felt Myrna's all enveloping love.
Memorials are preferred to the Northfield Arts Guild, Bethel Lutheran Church or the Northfield Retirement Community. Cards and condolences may be sent to the funeral home.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Myrna's life will be held at a later date and will be announced.