LaVern Rippley

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&