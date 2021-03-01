BLAINE — Marjorie Jean (Tenpas) Symens, 82, of Blaine, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior on Feb. 25, 2021.
Marjorie was born on July 10, 1938 in Sheboygan, WI, to Bernard and Clara Tenpas. She graduated from North High School in Sheboygan in 1957, and attended Northwestern College in Orange City, IA. She met her husband through his sister, a friend of hers at Northwestern.
Marjorie married David L. Symens on Dec. 28, 1960 in Sheboygan, WI. They farmed near Amherst, SD, until David's employment gave opportunities to live in Aberdeen, SD; Watertown, SD; Kenyon and Northfield. She and David recently moved to Blaine to be near their children.
As her two children entered school, Marjorie entered the workforce in various positions that utilized her love for learning new things. She was known for her attention to detail, her organizational skills, and her passion for the English language and grammar.
Marjorie enjoyed music, gardening and was an avid reader. She loved arts and crafts and was known for her handmade cards, often with personally written verses. She loved opening her craft room to her grandkids so they could create as well.
Marjorie trusted Jesus as her Lord and Savior, and was a faithful choir member and volunteer at the churches she attended. Marjorie was also active in the Northfield area's Parkinson's support group, and wrote and edited the group's newsletter for a number of years.
Marjorie exhibited how to live life with a debilitating disease with grace. Rather than complaining, she met challenges head-on and refused to give up ground. She is now fully healed and walking with her long strides in her heavenly home.
She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 60 years, David L. Symens; daughter Lauri (Jim) Hanson, son Thomas (Jessica) Symens; grandchildren Caleb (Tara) Hanson, Bethany (Ben) Stein, Joey (Megan) Hanson, Thane (Diana) Symens, Arden Symens, Fitz Symens; four great-grandchildren (and one on the way) as well as many other loved extended family members.
Preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Clara Tenpas, and sisters Delores Blok and Diane Vivian.
A memorial service will be held at Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Home in Blaine, MN on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation one half hour prior. Interment will be at Amherst Cemetery, Amherst, SD. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Parkinson's Foundation in Marjorie's memory are preferred. (Parkinson.org)