NORTHFIELD — Irene Horejsi, age 93, passed away Saturday morning, August 21, 2021, at Three Links Care Center.
Irene Marcella Valek Horejsi was born June 19, 1928, on the family farm in Webster Township, Rice County, Minnesota, to Frank and Marcella (Malecha) Valek. She attended country school near their home and graduated from Bethlehem Academy in Faribault, Minnesota . She married Leonard Horejsi on May 18, 1948, in her childhood Church of the Annunciation in Hazelwood, MN. They lived on a farm near Webster until 1953 when they moved into the town of Webster. Together they built a Mobil Gas Station and in 1964 they built Horejsi Sausage Kitchen, becoming know for homemade Czech sausages of high quality - many receipes being Irene's originals which they passed on to any of their children willing to carry on the tradition. The entire family ran this operation until it sold in 1977. They then moved to Northfield where she worked in food service at Carleton College until retiring in 1996. She and Leonard enjoyed many happy years in retirement - traveling the country in their motor home. They also loved dancing to old time music, playing cards with good friends, and were active in the Church of St. Dominic. After Leonard passed away in 2009, Irene got her second wind and greatly enjoyed trips with family to Oregon, California and the Czech Republic. She so loved all her children and grandchildren, always lending a skillful hand at whatever project was going on in their lives, or ready with a prayer and a hug where needed. She was a woman of deep faith and devotion to the Blessed Virgin, praying the Rosary daily.
Survivors include her children, Nancy and husband Leonard Pumper, Dale and partner Joni Bullard, David and wife LaVonne, Leonard Jr., Barbara and husband Al Malecha, Sandra and husband Randy Johnson, Susan, Gary and wife Barbara, Rob and wife Debra, and Terry; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Mamie Tuma; her brothers, Lawrence Valek and wife Dolores, Robert Valek; her sisters-in-law, Delores (Mrs. Francis) Valek, Marion Topic, Geraldine Horejsi; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Marcella, her husband of 61 years Leonard, her son Allen, her brothers Jack, Francis and Ernie, her sister Elsie Sirek, her sister-in-law Mary Lou (Mrs. Jack) Valek; and brothers-in-law Ed Tuma and Bob Sirek.
Due to Coved-19, there will be no public visitation or funeral. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Church of the Annunciation in Hazelwood. Burial will be in Annunciation Catholic Cemetery, Hazelwood. Pallbearers will be her sons.
Memorials are preferred to Annunciation Cemetery Fund, 4996 Hazelwood Ave, Northfield, MN, 55057