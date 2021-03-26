NORTHFIELD — Gary Stromley of Northfield passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 aged 71. He was receiving care at Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital after a brief and sudden illness.
Gary was born October 23,1949, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Clarence and Phyllis (Person) Stromley. He was raised on the family farm near Hector, Minnesota, and graduated from Hector High School in 1967. In 1972, he received his BS degree in Food Science and Industries from the University of Minnesota. He went on later to receive his MBA.
Following his education, Gary participated for a year in nutrition planning for low income clients, as a member of VISTA, in Philadelphia. He returned to Minnesota, where Gary and Janette (Bush) were married in 1978. He was employed at various food companies, until beginning his tenure at Malt-O-Meal, from which he retired as the Director of Quality Assurance. He worked following retirement, in the honey industry, at Sweet Harvest Foods in Cannon Falls.
Gary was a long time member of First United Church of Christ. He was an active volunteer in many activities, including at his church, at Valley Grove church and prairie area, at the Northfield Food shelf, and building Habitat for Humanity homes, in Mississippi, for many years. He loved motorcycling. He was a sports fan, especially Minnesota teams. He loved the outdoors, especially camping with his family. Gary and Janette explored the US on many RV trips. He also explored his Scandinavian roots traveling to Norway and enjoyed other trips abroad. He was a compassionate man with a curious mind who remained a lifelong learner. His greatest pride was in following the lives of his 2 sons as they embarked on their adult lives.
Survivors include his wife, Janette, his sons, Anders (Samantha Glueck) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Karl of Northfield, Minnesota; his brothers, Dale (Becky) of Glencoe, Don (Patricia) of Altoona, Iowa; his sisters, Leslie (David) Wilkinson of Hector, Jean Thielke (Jon Moreland) of Hector, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced. Memorials are preferred to the First United Church of Christ, and the Northfield Foodshelf.