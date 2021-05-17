SILVER BAY — Ralph Holbrook, age 82, passed away Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021, at The Waterview Shores Care Center in Two Harbors.
Ralph Welcom Holbrook Jr. was born August 30, 1938, in Sandpoint, Idaho, to Ralph and Evelyn (McKague) Holbrook. At the age of 7 he moved with his family to Stanton, Minnesota. Ralph graduated from Randolph High School in 1956. Following his education he worked various jobs until joining Brockway Glass in Rosemont, where he worked for 10 years. In 1962, Ralph was united in marriage to Ida Brockton, in Northfield, MN. They had three children, Karen Ann, Debra Kay, and James Anthony. In 1972, Ralph and Ida went into business for themselves, and spent the next 30 years owning and operating various motels in different communities in Minnesota, Oregon, Iowa, and Wisconsin; spending 10 of those years in Int'l Falls, MN, where their children finished school. In 2002, they retired and moved to Browerville, MN, but because they wanted to be near family, they moved to Princeton, MN, where they spent the next six years, before divorcing. In 2009, Ralph married Elaine Illstrup. Ralph remained in the Princeton area until their divorce in 2019, when he moved to Silver Bay, MN, to again be near family. Ralph enjoyed reading, cooking, riding his motorcycle, and later a three-wheeled motorcycle. Ralph also enjoyed dancing and making people smile. He felt life was too short not to laugh.
Survivors include his children Karen (Russell) Vance of Finland, MN, James Sr. (Tanya) Holbrook of Rockport, TX, Debra (Gene) Homan of Newton, NC; 7 grandchildren Samantha (Michael) Norman, Nicholas Vance, James Holbrook Jr., Laura Holbrook (Steve Koopsma), Cas Holbrook, Collin Holbrook, and Noah Homan; 4 great-grandchildren Kaden and Kaia Norman, Markus and Maisie Koopsma; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including special friend, Christine Juelich of Silver Bay, MN. He was preceded in death by his brother James, his sisters Eleanor Bogue and Shirley Erickson, and his parents.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00P.M., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Greenvale Cemetery in Castle Rock. Minnesota. Honorary pallbearers are Ralph's grandchildren: Samantha, Nicholas, James, Laura, Cas, Collin, and Noah. You may wish to bring a lawn chair. In the event of inclement weather, please call the funeral home (507)645-5123 or visit the funeral home website for updates. Memorials are preferred to North Shore Area Partners, 36 Shopping Center Road, Silver Bay, MN 55604 info@nsapartners.org