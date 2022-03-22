NORTHFIELD, MN — Constance "Connie" Mae Bickel was born on May 5th, 1952 to Charles "Chuck" and Ida Bickel in Northfield Minnesota. She grew up on a dairy farm just outside Northfield with her older sissy Kathy and younger brother Tom. Despite being told by her school counselor that she should not go to college, she went on to get not only her degree in home economics and child development from Mankato State (1979), after a stop at Bemidji State College, but also her master's degree in Education Administration from St. Cloud State. After teaching students in Hutchinson and Litchfield, she found her work home coordinating Early Childhood Family Education in Alexandria, which she did from 1985 until 2017. She cultivated that program from one room at Lincoln Elementary School into what we know today as the Early Education Center at Woodland Elementary. After a year of retirement, she returned to her passion as the director of the Calvary Preschool, leading it through a transition, remodel, and expansion.
Connie met the love of her life in the 7th grade! Roy and Connie drove many a teacher crazy with their attentions for each other rather than the subject matter. But Roy had to be patient; it took a flakey ex-boyfriend, nudging from Roy's neighbor (Connie's friend) and a painting job at the Bickel residence for them to finally get together for good (pun intended). Their first date, and most celebrated anniversary, was Valentine's Day, 1970. Roy and Connie were married on August 28th, 1976 in Northfield and closed down their own wedding reception at Great Hall on Carleton's campus, even turning out the lights themselves. Their first son Roy Hanley was born on May 4th, 1981 in Litchfield and their second son Charles Martin "Charley" was born on September 27th, 1983 six weeks after they moved to Alexandria.
Connie was born to love! She loved her husband, sons, their wives, and her grandchildren as much as humanly possible. She was at every sporting event, play, school function, appointment, conference, and concert. Even famously driving through blizzards to get to every. single. one. There was nothing she loved more than caring for her children and grandchildren! Thursdays with Otto, Emmitt, and Etta, trips to Duluth to see Lily and Lainey, sleepovers, family holidays, and trips to the north shore were highlights of her life.
Her love didn't stop with her family; Connie loved everyone. She loved time with her friends and she loved her job--her coworkers, the parents she worked with, and all of the kids. And the entire Alexandria Community loved her back! Much to the chagrin of her young children, there were never trips to the grocery store, church, or Target when mom wasn't stopped for a "short" chat. So many have been impacted by the love of Connie Good.
Connie liked to cook, bake, travel, shop, sew, and read anything about parenting/child development. She also loved God. She was raised in the Moravian Church in Northfield and was involved in the United Methodist Church in Alexandria as a member for many years and as part of the staff parish relations committee. After starting her work at Calvary, Connie and the Calvary community embraced each other with open arms. Her faith was strong and inclusive.
Connie died at home on her beloved sun porch at the age of 69 after a three year battle with ovarian cancer. Even during her battle, she did everything she could to take care of everyone around her and to love her family, especially her grandchildren. She taught us lessons about how to live and how to die with grace, peace, and love. She is, and will continue to be, dearly missed by her family, friends, and all of those she has touched! But her legacy of love endures! All Will Be Well!
Connie is preceded in death by her parents Charles "Chuck" and Ida (Landt) Bickel. She is survived by her husband Roy; their two sons Roy Hanley (Whitney) and Charley (Heather); grandchildren Lily, Lainey, Otto, Emmitt, and Etta; siblings Kathy (Jerry) and Tom (Sally); her dear Aunt Lilian; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 25th, 2022, 4:00 - 7:00 PM Calvary Lutheran Church. Visitation will continue from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Calvary Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 26th, 2022, with Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of any memorials to the family, please make a donation to Calvary Preschool. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonfuneral.net