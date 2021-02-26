Joan Gustafson

NORTHFIELD — Joan Kay (Sheets) Gustafson, 79, formerly of Stanton, passed away on February 23, 2021 at the Northfield Long Term Care Center.
Joan was born on November 15, 1941 in Northfield, the daughter of Donald Sr. & M. Annabell (Lee) Sheets. She graduated from Cannon Falls High School. After high school, she worked at St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company in St. Paul as a Flexwriter supervisor.
Joan married Reuben "Bud" Gustafson on March 12, 1966 in Northfield. Joan and Bud farmed and raised their family in Stanton until moving to Northfield in 2006. Joan was a long-time member of the Stanton United Methodist Church, where she was active in the United Methodist Women, worship committee, and taught Sunday School for many years. Joan was well known as an excellent cook and baker, and loved hosting family gatherings. Joan enjoyed crafting projects, gardening, mowing the lawn, gathering with her friends in Birthday Club, and playing cards. She will be remembered for her wonderful laugh and devotion to her family.
Joan is survived by her husband of nearly 55 years, Bud; children, Corey of Apple Valley, Mavis of Northfield, Wade and wife Cara of St. Paul; grandchildren, Quinn & Tate Gustafson; siblings, Donald (Bonnie) Sheets and Diane Sheets; by brothers-in-law Russell Gustafson and Delbert (Arlene) Gustafson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, June (Bob) Lind; brother-in-law, Merrill (Ruth) Gustafson; and sister-in-law, Shirley Gustafson.
A private funeral will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Bierman Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Stanton Cemetery, Goodhue County, MN. A celebration of life reception will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Northfield Long Term Care Center for their care the last few years.
Memorials preferred to the Stanton United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the Gustafson Family at 2020 Lake Drive, Northfield, MN 55057.