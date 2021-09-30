NORTHFIELD — Kenneth Brockton Sr., age 75, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at The Emeralds in Faribault.
Kenneth was born October 7, 1945, in Oregon, to Elroy and Minnie (Lockrem) Brockton. He was raised in Nerstrand and in 1968, along with his father, founded Brockton Disposal Service. In 1977, Ken married Nancy Van Zomeren in South Dakota. In 1984, they sold the Disposal Service and Ken spent the rest of his working years as a scrapper and recycler. Ken enjoyed going to auctions and being outdoors. He was hardworking, independent, had a good sense of humor, and enjoyed socializing with family and friends.
Survivors include his daughter Shannon of Northfield, his sons Ken Jr. of Nerstrand, Ben (Erica) of Northfield, 4 granddaughters Maria, Joanne, Jubilee and Janessa; his sister Margaret of Northfield, his brother Karl (Christie) of Northfield; his sister-in-law Audrey (George) Schultz of Mound; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death his wife, his parents and his brother Earl.
Services will be 1:00PM, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at Noon. Interment will be in Meadow Ridge Cemetery, Faribault. Honorary pallbearers are Ken Brockton Jr., Ben Brockton, Loren Fossum and Lowell Fossum.