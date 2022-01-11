NORTHFIELD — John Bray, age 82, passed away peacefully at home with his wife and family by his side on Monday morning, January 10, 2022.
John Michael Bray was born September 18, 1939, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Alfred and Mabel (DuPont) Bray. He attended Incarnation School, Bryant Jr. High School and graduated from Minneapolis West High School in 1958. On June 30, 1958, John enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a medic at Camp Ederle in Vincenza, Italy until receiving his Honorable Discharge on May 15, 1961. He continued to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves at Ft. Snelling and in 1991 was activated during Operation Desert Storm. After serving our country for over twenty years, he retired as a Major in September 1999.
On July 13, 1963, John married Elizabeth Ann Krocak at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, Minnesota. After marriage they lived in various communities in Minnesota and other parts of the country until settling in Northfield in 1971. In 1970, he received his bachelor's degree in Health Education from Mankato State University and in 1972 his master's degree. John then became a high school Health and Driver's Education instructor in the Rosemount and Apple Valley School Districts and was director of the Driver's Education program for District 196, retiring in 1998. Following retirement, he spent several years as a Driver's Education instructor at Northfield high school.
John was a longtime member of the Church of St. Dominic and a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed the outdoors - including the annual family duck hunting trip, fishing with friends, traveling with Betty, and woodworking - including building the family cabin on Lake Vermilion near Tower, Minnesota. He especially enjoyed time at the cabin spending much of the summer months there entertaining family and friends. John had a great sense of humor and was a very caring, honest, passionate person who enjoyed life to the fullest!
Survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty; his children, Julie (Ted) Lee of St. Paul, Joseph (Susan) Bray of Ramstein, Germany; 3 grandsons, Andrew, Alexander and Aaron; 2 great-grandchildren, MaKenzie and Frankie; his brother, Tim (Sharon) of Brooklyn Park; his sister in law, Martha Bray of Edina; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister June Werneke (Louie), his brothers Bob (Martha) and Gary (Ginny), and his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30AM, Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield with the service live streamed and recorded for all to remember. Visitation will begin at 9:30AM and a reception will follow. Interment with Military Honors will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, at a later date. The funeral will be live streamed.