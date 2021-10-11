NORTHFIELD — Karen Grisim, age 79, passed away at home with her family by her side on Friday evening, October 8, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.
Karen Doris Anderson Grisim was born June 21, 1942, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Evan K. and Hazel Marie (Wall) Anderson. She was raised in the Crystal / Robbinsdale area and graduated from Robbinsdale High School. Following her education she worked for an accounting firm.
In 1964, Karen married Ray Midtvedt. In 1969, they moved to Northfield and later divorced. Karen spent several years working for Reese, Winter and Erickson CPA. In the mid 1970s she began driving bus for Grisim Bus Company. She married Ken Grisim and they later divorced. Prior to retirement, Karen spent a number of years driving the transit bus for the City of Northfield.
Karen was a member of the Church of St. Dominic. She enjoyed travel, playing cribbage, cards and board games, going to the casino, and spending time with her family and friends. When it came to playing games, she was always a good winner! She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her children, Tracy Martner of Northfield, Ray (Bok) Midtvedt of Chisago City, Michele (Chris) Coughlin of Burnsville; 2 granddaughters, Alison and Emily Coughlin; her sister, Rita Mickle of Maple Grove; her niece, Jessica Mickle of New Hope; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother-in-infancy Evan Anderson, her son-in-law John Martner, and her brother-in-law Jim Mickle.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM, Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Church of St. Dominic. Visitation will be 4:00PM - 7:00PM, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at the church on Friday one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Northfield.
Memorials are preferred to St. Dominic's School.