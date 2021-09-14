DUNDAS — Mary Jane Moline, CPA, horsewoman, and hot-dish champion passed at age 63 on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Born in December of 1957 to Carl & Ruth Moline, Jane was the 7th of 12 siblings.
Jane graduated from Faribault High School in 1976 and received a BA in accounting from the College of St Benedict in 1980, kicking off a successful career first as a tax manager in Minneapolis and then starting her own accounting business.
Jane married Chip DeMann in 1981 at the DeMann farm in Dundas, MN, where together they (re)built a home and raised their children—Trip, Gus, and Molly.
Any time Jane had to spare was spent with the Rice County DFL and the Defeat of Jesse James Days celebration.
Jane's energy and positivity were steadfast even in the face of an inescapable cancer diagnosis. Throughout her illness Jane remained happy and strong, spending time at her home with her children and her horses where she enjoyed food, music, and friends.
Jane is survived by partner Chip; children Trip, Gus, & Molly; siblings Kathy (Dan) Scheer, Nancy, Tom (Lori), Gretchen (Eddie Diaz), Carl (Michelle), Ruthie, Betsy (Al Alonzo), Charlie (Deb), and Bobby Moline, and Becky Redding; in-laws Chuck & Audrey, Jerry, Doug (Becky), and Chris (Danette) DeMann; among many other relatives and friends.
Jane is preceded in death by parents Carl & Ruth Moline and brother Timmy Moline.
As per her wishes, Jane's body has been accepted to the Mayo bequest program.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 2-6 p.m. at the Grand Event Center in Northfield with a continued celebration to follow at Jane's home in Dundas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Black Hills Children's Home, Crazy Horse Memorial, and the Defeat of Jesse James Days c/o the JYG.