NORTH MANKATO — Jack Richard Streitz, age 73, of North Mankato and formerly of Northfield, passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2022 at his home.
Jack was born on September 21, 1948 in Minneapolis, MN to Alfred and Ruth (Holmgren) Streitz, 9th in a family of ten children. He spent most of his childhood years in Dennison, MN and attended Northfield High School. Jack served in the United States Army and served in Vietnam from 1968-1969. After discharge from the Army he returned to the Northfield area. Jack learned sheet metal work from his father and continued this work until retirement.
Jack married Michelle Peck in 1983 and they were married for 39 years. They spent many years on their small hobby farm raising a variety of animals. This was his dream and refuge.
Jack is survived by his wife, Michelle Peck Streitz; children, Jason (Lisa) Streitz and Jennifer Adams; four grandchildren; sisters, Jeanette (Dick) Sutherland and Judy (Bryce) Gregorson; brothers, Jerry, Joel (Kay), Jeff (Carolyn), Jesse (Laurie); sister-in-law, Nancy (Tom) Sorenson; brother-in-law, Mark (Karen) Peck; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, John, Jimmy, and Joan Miller.
A Celebration of Life will follow at a future date. Northview-North Mankato Mortuary assisted the family with arrangements.
