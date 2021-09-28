NORTHFIELD — Wendy Blesener, age 74, passed away with her husband and family by her side on Sunday morning, September 26, 2021, at Three Links Care Center.
Wendy Jo Blackburn Blesener was born June 14, 1947, in Aurora, Colorado, to Richard and Donna (Sealey) Blackburn. As a girl she moved with her family until they settled in Bountiful, Utah. In 1965, she graduated from Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah, and shortly after moved with her family to Farmington, MN. While working at Northfield Hospital, Wendy met Gerald Blesener. They married on April 16, 1966, at the Church of St. Dominic. After marriage they lived for 2 years in Connecticut while Jerry was serving in the US Navy. Following his Honorable Discharge they returned to Northfield.
In addition to being a homemaker, Wendy did a variety of work and volunteering including assistant teaching, tutoring of high school students and bookkeeping. Wendy absolutely loved nature and all of God's creatures. Throughout the years she enjoyed collecting miniatures, attending Bible study, fishing and her grandchildren. She had a pioneer spirit and delved into many things like tanning, soap making, food preservation and animal breeding. She was quiet, highly intelligent, an avid reader and had a wonderful ability to retain what she learned. She will be missed.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Gerald; her children, Kimberly (Randy) Adelsman of St. Paul, Jason Blesener of Minneapolis; her grandchildren, Chase, Brett, Trey, Genevie and Johnny; her great-grandchildren, Jasmine and Aidan; her sisters, Diana (Don) Larkin of Greensboro, NC, Patti (Ken) Jensen of Williamstown, KY; her special caretaker Cassie; many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be 11:00AM, Friday, October 1, 2021. at the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Memorials are preferred to St. Judes Children's Hospital.