Carolyn Moe Buzza

ST. ANTHONY VILLIAGE — Carolyn Buzza
I lived an extraordinary life, though it may appear ordinary at a glance. I grew up in the idyllic town of Northfield, Minn., on the shores of the Cannon River. As the fourth child of Bruce and Audrey Moe and youngest sibling to Jeff, Jenny and David, I had a happy childhood. I was guided by my parents' values of faith, education, and generosity - ideals that shaped the adult I would become. I carry with me lessons I learned from my older siblings: to laugh a lot, to care deeply and give generously of myself, to know when to listen and when to speak.
I attended Northfield High School and then obtained a BA at St. Olaf and an MA at Hamline. Early in my career, I worked with community organizations and wellness programs, eventually finding my place in higher ed at the University of Minnesota Foundation. I fell in love instantly with Tim Buzza. We got married, had two children - my darlings Audrey (18) and Tryg (15) - and for the last 18 years, we raised our family in another idyllic spot, St. Anthony Village, Minnesota. In my forties, as much as I loved working and mothering, I sought other ways to tap into my joy and creativity - something just for me. I joined a band with family and friends, became a yoga teacher and volunteered with nonprofits - activities that became very meaningful aspects of my life.
It was a nice life, and not at all ordinary. Instead, I found that life is truly extraordinary - if you take the time to notice. I noticed the calm serenity I feel when singing a chord with other voices, along with a mystic connection to the souls that belong to those voices. I noticed how much I laugh and have fun when I get together with old friends who make me feel like a kid again. I noticed the exceptional natural beauty of Minnesota, my lifelong home state. I noticed two brown-haired toddlers playing in the backyard, the afternoon sun shining through their soft, childish curls - a cherished image forever imprinted on my brain. (Audrey and Tryg, you are the greatest joys of my life!) I received the gift of being married to a man who notices the beauty in everything. He shines light on all that is good. (Tim, I'm addicted to your light.)
Among my greatest achievements is accumulating the wisest, funniest, kindest, most creative, talented, and all-around fantastic friends. My best advice: surround yourself with great people, and your life will be truly special. It's really YOU who made my life extraordinary. Thank you, deeply, my friends, for all you have brought to my extraordinary life. If you slow down and notice, I think you'll find your life is quite extraordinary, too.
Carolyn Buzza, born August 1970, died peacefully on November 23, 2021, at age 51 after a three-year battle with colon cancer. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Baldwin and Sigrid Moe and Orval and Christine Hoyt. Survived by her husband, Tim Buzza; children, Audrey and Tryg; parents, Bruce and Audrey Moe; siblings Jeff (Roberta) Moe, Jenny (Mike) Lowe and David Moe. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and in-laws.
Because of health concerns about the COVID-19 virus, the Celebration of Carolyn's life will be a private service.You are invited to attend virtually.https://stjohnsnorthfield.orgDate: December 4, 2021 Time: 2:00pm
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Cancer Research at the Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minn. https://makingagift.umn.edu/give/fund.html?id=24055 or to any nonprofit of your choice.