VIRGINIA — Anne Hansen, 54, formerly of Northfield, passed away on November 12, 2021, in her home.
Anne Marie Hansen was born on September 13, 1967, in Farmington to Douglas & Mary (Weldele) Hansen. She grew up in Farmington and graduated from Farmington High School. Anne attended Dakota County Technical School and earned her associate's degree in business. She worked at various jobs while raising her daughter, Abbey, in Northfield. She most recently had worked at McLane Trucking Company before moving to Virginia, MN in 2017. Anne worked at Target and in customer service for Blue Cross Blue Shield while living there.
Animals of all types were loved by Anne, especially cats, dogs, horses, and guinea pigs. She had many cases of books and enjoyed reading in her free time. Anne loved her family and will be deeply missed.
Anne is survived by her daughter, Abbey and boyfriend Matt of Northfield; mother, Mary of Farmington; siblings, Sarah of Shakopee, Michael of Bloomington, Tom and wife Sharon of Farmington, and Daniel and wife Kelly of St. Paul. She was preceded in death by her father, Doug.
A visitation for Anne will be held from 2:30 PM to 4 PM, with a sharing of memories at 4 PM, on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Bierman Funeral Home, Northfield.