NORTHFIELD — Gerald Hasse, age 81, passed away with his wife by his side on Wednesday morning, February 24, 2021, at the Northfield Hospital Long Term Care Center.
Gerald Glenn Hasse was born February 3, 1940, in Waconia, Minnesota, to Glenn and Minnie (Beuhler) Hasse. In his early teens, he moved with his family to Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School in 1958. He went onto the University of Minnesota where he received his bachelors degree in Dairy Science and Agriculture. Following his education he returned to Plainview and work with his father in the creamery business.
On June 24, 1966, Gerald married Karen A. Mayer at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview. After marriage they made their home in Plainview and Gerald continued to work at the creamery. In 1970, Gerald began working with his brother Glenn at Ryt-way Packaging. In 1972, they moved to Northfield and Gerald became a partner in the business. He remained in management with Rytway until retiring in 2002.
Gerald was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a longtime active member of the Northfield Lions Club where he was distinguished as a Melvin Jones Fellow. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards of all kinds, and was a longtime league bowler. Gerald was out going, personable, hardworking, kind, grateful, had a good sense of humor, was always willing to help others and rarely complained about anything. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years Karen; his sons Jeff (Karna) of Northfield, Jerrett (Teresa) of Northfield; his grandchildren Jackson, Avery, McKenzie, Colten, Kennedy and Bohde; his brother Glenn (Kay) of Naples, Florida; his sister Lisa (Tom) Hoekstra of Plainview; his nephew Tim Hasse of Florida; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his niece Kristine Hasse and his parents.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of the Long Term Care Center for the loving and attentive care they provided to Gerald.
Visitation was Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the Bierman Funeral Home. Funeral services were private and interment will be at a later date in Little Valley Cemetery, rural Plainview. Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren McKenzie, Colten, Kennedy, Jackson, Bohde and Avery. Please visit the funeral home website to watch a video of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude's Hospital, the Northfield Lions Club or the donor's choice.