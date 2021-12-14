Gerald "Jerry" Highman

NORTHFIELD — Jerry Highman, age 77, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday afternoon, December 12, 2021.
Gerald Boyd Highman was born May 25, 1944, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Boyd and Ethel (Keenan) Highman and was baptized at St. Boniface Catholic Church. When Jerry was 14, his family moved to Park Rapids, Minnesota. He was confirmed at St. Peter's Catholic Church and in 1962 graduated from Park Rapids High School. On August 28, 1962, Jerry was inducted into the US Army. On August 27, 1965, he received his Honorable Discharge and moved to Fergus Falls where he worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone. In 1965, Jerry married Roddy Houston. In 1967, they moved to Northfield when Jerry began working at the Air Traffic Control Center in Farmington. Jerry & Roddy later divorced. On December 18, 1975, Jerry married Alice Novak Winter in Watertown, South Dakota. After marriage they made their home in Northfield. Jerry loved his job as an air traffic controller and for a term served as President of NATCA. He retired in 2001.
Jerry was a member of the Church of St. Dominic. He enjoyed being active, gardening, wild life and spending time with his family. Jerry was kind and caring, strong, sensitive and loving. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed
Survived by his wife of 46 years, Alice; children, Bill (Mary Jo) Winter, Laura (Lonny) Slinger, Mark (Tamara) Winter, Pat (Tammy) Winter, Robbie, Pat, Donny & Kathy Highman; grandchildren & great-grandchildren; his brother, Lanny (Tam) of Osage, MN; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30AM, Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Church of St. Dominic, Northfield. Visitation will begin at 9:30AM and a reception will follow. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The urn bearer will be his granddaughter Bridget Slinger. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Caring and Sharing Hands.